Sunderland - Preston North End

Championship / Matchday 12
Stadium of Light / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sunderland/teamcenter.shtml
Sunderland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/preston-north-end/teamcenter.shtml
Preston North End
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sunderland

Preston North End

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1072123
2
Norwich CityNOR
1062220
3
ReadingREA
1060418
4
BurnleyBUR
1045117
5
SunderlandSUN
1043315
15
Preston North EndPRE
1026212
