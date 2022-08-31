Sunderland - Rotherham United

Championship / Matchday 7
Stadium of Light / 31.08.2022
Sunderland
Not started
-
-
Rotherham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sunderland

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
ReadingREA
740312
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
732211
4
Norwich CityNOR
732211
5
Hull CityHUL
732211
8
Rotherham UnitedROT
52309
14
SunderlandSUN
62228
Sheffield United
2
0
Reading
51'
Wigan Athletic
1
1
West Bromwich Albion
49'
Birmingham City
0
0
Norwich City
48'
Burnley
0
0
Millwall
50'

Follow the Championship live Football match between Sunderland and Rotherham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 31 August 2022.

Catch the latest Sunderland and Rotherham United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

