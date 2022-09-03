Swansea City - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 8
Swansea.com Stadium / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
Norwich CityNOR
741213
3
BurnleyBUR
733112
4
WatfordWAT
733112
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
740312
9
Queens Park RangersQPR
732211
21
Swansea CitySWA
71336
