Swansea City - Wigan Athletic

Championship / Matchday 20
Swansea.com Stadium / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wigan-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
Wigan Athletic
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
Wigan Athletic logo
Wigan Athletic jersey
Wigan Athletic
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Swansea City

Wigan Athletic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
19108138
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
19110833
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1895432
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1894531
5
Norwich CityNOR
1985629
7
Swansea CitySWA
1884628
22
Wigan AthleticWIG
1854919
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Reading
-
-
Preston North End
20:00
Sheffield United
-
-
Burnley
05/11
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Huddersfield Town
05/11
Stoke City
-
-
Birmingham City
05/11

Follow the Championship live Football match between Swansea City and Wigan Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Swansea City and Wigan Athletic news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.