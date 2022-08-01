Watford - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 1
Vicarage Road Stadium / 01.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Watford

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MillwallMIL
11003
2
Hull CityHUL
11003
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
11003
3
BlackpoolBLP
11003
3
BurnleyBUR
11003
17
Sheffield UnitedSHU
00000
17
WatfordWAT
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sunderland
1
1
Coventry City
Middlesbrough
1
1
West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers
1
0
Queens Park Rangers
Rotherham United
1
1
Swansea City

Follow the Championship live Football match between Watford and Sheffield United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 August 2022.

Catch the latest Watford and Sheffield United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.