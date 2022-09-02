West Bromwich Albion - Burnley

Championship / Matchday 8
The Hawthorns / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion
Burnley
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Burnley

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
Norwich CityNOR
741213
3
BurnleyBUR
733112
4
WatfordWAT
733112
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
740312
14
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
71518
