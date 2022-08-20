West Bromwich Albion - Hull City

Championship / Matchday 5
The Hawthorns / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Hull City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
43019
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
WatfordWAT
42208
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
42117
5
MillwallMIL
42117
22
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
40313
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Norwich City
-
-
Millwall
20:00
Swansea City
-
-
Luton Town
20/08
Sheffield United
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
20/08
Burnley
-
-
Blackpool
20/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest West Bromwich Albion and Hull City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.