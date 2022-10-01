West Bromwich Albion - Swansea City

Championship / Matchday 12
The Hawthorns / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1072123
2
Norwich CityNOR
1062220
3
ReadingREA
1060418
4
BurnleyBUR
1045117
5
SunderlandSUN
1043315
16
Swansea CitySWA
1033412
21
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
1017210
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hull City
-
-
Luton Town
20:00
Coventry City
-
-
Middlesbrough
01/10
Bristol City
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
01/10
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Millwall
01/10

Follow the Championship live Football match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.