Wigan Athletic - Blackburn Rovers

Championship / Matchday 9
DW Stadium / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wigan-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
Wigan Athletic
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wigan Athletic logo
Wigan Athletic jersey
Wigan Athletic
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wigan Athletic

Blackburn Rovers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
7
Blackburn RoversBLA
840412
15
Wigan AthleticWIG
724110
Follow the Championship live Football match between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

