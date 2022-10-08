Wigan Athletic - Cardiff City

Championship / Matchday 14
DW Stadium / 08.10.2022
Wigan Athletic
Not started
-
-
Cardiff City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wigan Athletic
Cardiff City
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Wigan Athletic

Cardiff City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1273224
2
Norwich CityNOR
1273224
3
ReadingREA
1271422
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1263321
5
BurnleyBUR
1247119
12
Wigan AthleticWIG
1144316
15
Cardiff CityCAR
1243515
