Luton Town - Preston North End

Championship / Matchday 3
Kenilworth Road / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/preston-north-end/teamcenter.shtml
Preston North End
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Preston North End

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
15
Luton TownLUT
20202
17
Preston North EndPRE
20202
Follow the Championship live Football match between Luton Town and Preston North End with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 13 August 2022.

