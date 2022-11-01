Luton Town - Reading

Championship / Matchday 19
Kenilworth Road / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Reading

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1898135
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
18110733
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1793530
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1785429
5
Norwich CityNOR
1884628
9
Luton TownLUT
1767425
11
ReadingREA
1781825
