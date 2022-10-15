Middlesbrough - Blackburn Rovers

Championship / Matchday 15
Riverside Stadium / 15.10.2022
Middlesbrough
Not started
Blackburn Rovers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough
Blackburn Rovers
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1373324
2
Norwich CityNOR
1373324
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1373324
4
BurnleyBUR
1357122
5
ReadingREA
1371522
7
Blackburn RoversBLA
1470721
21
MiddlesbroughMID
1334613
Follow the Championship live Football match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

