Middlesbrough - Cardiff City

Championship / Matchday 10
Riverside Stadium / 13.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Cardiff City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
17
MiddlesbroughMID
82339
22
Cardiff CityCAR
82248
