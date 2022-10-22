Middlesbrough - Huddersfield Town

Championship / Matchday 17
Riverside Stadium / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Queens Park RangersQPR
1583427
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
1690727
3
BurnleyBUR
1568126
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1574425
5
Luton TownLUT
1566324
20
MiddlesbroughMID
1544716
24
Huddersfield TownHUD
1432911
