Middlesbrough - Rotherham United

Championship / Matchday 11
Riverside Stadium / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
961219
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
950415
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
9
Rotherham UnitedROT
834113
21
MiddlesbroughMID
92349
