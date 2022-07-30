Middlesbrough - West Bromwich Albion

Championship / Matchday 1
Riverside Stadium / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Birmingham CityBIR
00000
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
00000
1
BlackpoolBLP
00000
1
Bristol CityBRI
00000
1
BurnleyBUR
00000
1
MiddlesbroughMID
00000
1
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000
Follow the Championship live Football match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 30 July 2022.

