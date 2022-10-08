Millwall - Middlesbrough

Championship / Matchday 14
The Den / 08.10.2022
Millwall
Not started
-
-
Middlesbrough
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Millwall
Middlesbrough
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Millwall

Middlesbrough

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1273224
2
Norwich CityNOR
1273224
3
ReadingREA
1271422
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1263321
5
BurnleyBUR
1247119
16
MillwallMIL
1242614
18
MiddlesbroughMID
1234513
Follow the Championship live Football match between Millwall and Middlesbrough with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 8 October 2022.

