Millwall - Watford

Championship / Matchday 16
The Den / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/millwall/teamcenter.shtml
Millwall
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Millwall logo
Millwall
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Millwall

Watford

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1467125
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1474325
3
Norwich CityNOR
1574425
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
1681725
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1473424
11
WatfordWAT
1455420
12
MillwallMIL
1462620
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
0
0
Reading
22'
Huddersfield Town
0
0
Preston North End
23'
Norwich City
0
0
Luton Town
23'
Stoke City
0
1
Rotherham United
7'

Follow the Championship live Football match between Millwall and Watford with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 October 2022.

Catch the latest Millwall and Watford news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.