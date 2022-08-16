Norwich City - Huddersfield Town

Championship / Matchday 4
Carrow Road / 16.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
32107
3
WatfordWAT
32107
4
MillwallMIL
32016
5
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
14
Huddersfield TownHUD
31023
24
Norwich CityNOR
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Coventry City
-
-
Wigan Athletic
Postponed
Bristol City
-
-
Luton Town
16/08
Preston North End
-
-
Rotherham United
16/08
Burnley
-
-
Hull City
16/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Norwich City and Huddersfield Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 16 August 2022.

Catch the latest Norwich City and Huddersfield Town news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.