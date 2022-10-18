Norwich City - Luton Town

Championship / Matchday 16
Carrow Road / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Luton Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1467125
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1474325
3
Norwich CityNOR
1473424
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1473424
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
1580724
7
Luton TownLUT
1456321
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
-
-
Reading
18/10
Huddersfield Town
-
-
Preston North End
18/10
Stoke City
-
-
Rotherham United
18/10
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Sunderland
18/10

Follow the Championship live Football match between Norwich City and Luton Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 18 October 2022.

Catch the latest Norwich City and Luton Town news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.