Norwich City - Middlesbrough

Championship / Matchday 21
Carrow Road / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Middlesbrough

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
20108238
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
20120836
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
20105535
4
Norwich CityNOR
2095632
5
WatfordWAT
2095632
16
MiddlesbroughMID
2066824
