Norwich City - Millwall

Championship / Matchday 5
Carrow Road / 19.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/millwall/teamcenter.shtml
Millwall
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
Millwall logo
Millwall
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Millwall

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
43019
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
WatfordWAT
42208
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
42117
5
MillwallMIL
42117
17
Norwich CityNOR
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
-
-
Luton Town
20/08
West Bromwich Albion
-
-
Hull City
20/08
Sheffield United
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
20/08
Burnley
-
-
Blackpool
20/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Norwich City and Millwall with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 August 2022.

Catch the latest Norwich City and Millwall news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.