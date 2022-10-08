Norwich City - Preston North End

Championship / Matchday 14
Carrow Road / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/preston-north-end/teamcenter.shtml
Preston North End
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Preston North End

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1273224
2
Norwich CityNOR
1273224
3
ReadingREA
1271422
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1263321
5
BurnleyBUR
1247119
11
Preston North EndPRE
1237216
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Queens Park Rangers
-
-
Reading
20:00
Wigan Athletic
-
-
Cardiff City
08/10
Blackpool
-
-
Watford
08/10
West Bromwich Albion
-
-
Luton Town
08/10

Follow the Championship live Football match between Norwich City and Preston North End with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest Norwich City and Preston North End news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.