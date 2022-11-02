Norwich City - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 19
Carrow Road / 02.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1898135
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
19110833
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1895432
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1793530
5
Norwich CityNOR
1884628
