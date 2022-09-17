Norwich City - West Bromwich Albion

Championship / Matchday 11
Carrow Road / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

West Bromwich Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
961219
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
950415
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
20
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
91629
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
-
-
Hull City
17/09
Watford
-
-
Sunderland
17/09
Huddersfield Town
-
-
Cardiff City
17/09
Queens Park Rangers
-
-
Stoke City
17/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.