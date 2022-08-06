Norwich City - Wigan Athletic

Championship / Matchday 2
Carrow Road / 06.08.2022
Norwich City
Not started
-
-
Wigan Athletic
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Norwich City

Wigan Athletic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MillwallMIL
11003
2
Hull CityHUL
11003
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
11003
3
BlackpoolBLP
11003
3
BurnleyBUR
11003
14
Wigan AthleticWIG
10101
19
Norwich CityNOR
10010
Follow the Championship live Football match between Norwich City and Wigan Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Norwich City and Wigan Athletic news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.