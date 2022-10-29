Preston North End - Middlesbrough

Championship / Matchday 18
Deepdale / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/preston-north-end/teamcenter.shtml
Preston North End
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Preston North End
Middlesbrough
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Preston North End

Middlesbrough

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1788132
2
Queens Park RangersQPR
1693430
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
17100730
4
Swansea CitySWA
1683527
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1675426
12
Preston North EndPRE
1757522
21
MiddlesbroughMID
1645717
