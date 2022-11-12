Preston North End - Millwall

Championship / Matchday 21
Deepdale / 12.11.2022
Preston North End
Not started
-
-
Millwall
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Preston North End
Millwall
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Preston North End

Millwall

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
20108238
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
20120836
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
20105535
4
Norwich CityNOR
2095632
5
WatfordWAT
2095632
7
Preston North EndPRE
2087531
11
MillwallMIL
1984728
