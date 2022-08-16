Preston North End - Rotherham United

Championship / Matchday 4
Deepdale / 16.08.2022
Preston North End
Not started
-
-
Rotherham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
32107
3
WatfordWAT
32107
4
MillwallMIL
32016
5
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
7
Preston North EndPRE
31205
8
Rotherham UnitedROT
21104
Follow the Championship live Football match between Preston North End and Rotherham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 16 August 2022.

Catch the latest Preston North End and Rotherham United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

