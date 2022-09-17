Preston North End - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 11
Deepdale / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/preston-north-end/teamcenter.shtml
Preston North End
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Preston North End

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
961219
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
950415
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
12
Preston North EndPRE
926112
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
-
-
Hull City
17/09
Watford
-
-
Sunderland
17/09
Huddersfield Town
-
-
Cardiff City
17/09
Queens Park Rangers
-
-
Stoke City
17/09

Follow the Championship live Football match between Preston North End and Sheffield United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Preston North End and Sheffield United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.