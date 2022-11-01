Preston North End - Swansea City

Championship / Matchday 19
Deepdale / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/preston-north-end/teamcenter.shtml
Preston North End
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Preston North End

Swansea City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1898135
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
18110733
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1793530
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1785429
5
Norwich CityNOR
1884628
6
Swansea CitySWA
1784528
10
Preston North EndPRE
1867525
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hull City
-
-
Middlesbrough
01/11
Coventry City
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
01/11
Luton Town
-
-
Reading
01/11
Bristol City
-
-
Sheffield United
01/11

Follow the Championship live Football match between Preston North End and Swansea City with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 1 November 2022.

Catch the latest Preston North End and Swansea City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.