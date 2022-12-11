Queens Park Rangers - Burnley

Championship / Matchday 22
Loftus Road / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Queens Park Rangers

Burnley

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
21118241
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
21115538
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
221201036
4
Preston North EndPRE
2297634
5
WatfordWAT
2196633
7
Queens Park RangersQPR
2194831
