Queens Park Rangers - Middlesbrough

Championship / Matchday 2
Loftus Road / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Queens Park Rangers

Middlesbrough

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MillwallMIL
11003
2
Hull CityHUL
11003
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
11003
3
BlackpoolBLP
11003
3
BurnleyBUR
11003
8
MiddlesbroughMID
10101
19
Queens Park RangersQPR
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Birmingham City
-
-
Huddersfield Town
19:45
Norwich City
-
-
Wigan Athletic
06/08
Swansea City
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
06/08
Sheffield United
-
-
Millwall
06/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.