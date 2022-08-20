Queens Park Rangers - Rotherham United

Championship / Matchday 5
Loftus Road / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Queens Park Rangers

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
43019
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
WatfordWAT
42208
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
42117
5
MillwallMIL
42117
10
Rotherham UnitedROT
31205
16
Queens Park RangersQPR
41124
