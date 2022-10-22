Queens Park Rangers - Wigan Athletic

Championship / Matchday 17
Loftus Road / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wigan-athletic/teamcenter.shtml
Wigan Athletic
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Queens Park RangersQPR
1583427
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
1690727
3
BurnleyBUR
1568126
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1574425
5
Luton TownLUT
1566324
17
Wigan AthleticWIG
1554619
