Reading - Blackburn Rovers

Championship / Matchday 4
Select Car Leasing Stadium / 17.08.2022
Reading
Not started
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

Blackburn Rovers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
Birmingham CityBIR
42117
3
WatfordWAT
42117
5
Swansea CitySWA
42117
20
ReadingREA
31023
