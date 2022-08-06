Reading - Cardiff City

Championship / Matchday 2
Select Car Leasing Stadium / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

Cardiff City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MillwallMIL
11003
2
Hull CityHUL
11003
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
11003
3
BlackpoolBLP
11003
3
BurnleyBUR
11003
3
Cardiff CityCAR
11003
19
ReadingREA
10010
