Reading - Norwich City

Championship / Matchday 13
Select Car Leasing Stadium / 04.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

Norwich City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1173124
2
Norwich CityNOR
1172223
3
ReadingREA
1170421
4
BurnleyBUR
1146118
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1153318
