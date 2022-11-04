Reading - Preston North End

Championship / Matchday 20
Select Car Leasing Stadium / 04.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/preston-north-end/teamcenter.shtml
Preston North End
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

Preston North End

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
19108138
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
19110833
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1895432
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1894531
5
Norwich CityNOR
1985629
8
Preston North EndPRE
1977528
11
ReadingREA
1882826
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sheffield United
-
-
Burnley
05/11
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Huddersfield Town
05/11
Stoke City
-
-
Birmingham City
05/11
Rotherham United
-
-
Norwich City
05/11

Follow the Championship live Football match between Reading and Preston North End with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 4 November 2022.

Catch the latest Reading and Preston North End news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.