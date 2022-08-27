Rotherham United - Birmingham City

Championship / Matchday 6
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 27.08.2022
Rotherham United
Not started
-
-
Birmingham City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rotherham United
Birmingham City
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Rotherham United

Birmingham City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
531110
2
WatfordWAT
52309
3
ReadingREA
53029
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
53029
5
SunderlandSUN
52218
13
Rotherham UnitedROT
41306
18
Birmingham CityBIR
51225
Follow the Championship live Football match between Rotherham United and Birmingham City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Rotherham United and Birmingham City news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

