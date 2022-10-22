Rotherham United - Hull City

Championship / Matchday 17
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 22.10.2022
Rotherham United
Hull City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rotherham United
Hull City
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Rotherham United

Hull City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Queens Park RangersQPR
1583427
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
1690727
3
BurnleyBUR
1568126
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1574425
5
Luton TownLUT
1566324
11
Rotherham UnitedROT
1456321
19
Hull CityHUL
1552817
