Rotherham United - Reading

Championship / Matchday 3
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Rotherham United

Reading

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
9
ReadingREA
21013
18
Rotherham UnitedROT
10101
