Sheffield United - Blackburn Rovers

Championship / Matchday 5
Bramall Lane / 20.08.2022
Sheffield United
Not started
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
43019
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
WatfordWAT
42208
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
42117
5
MillwallMIL
42117
Related matches

Norwich City
-
-
Millwall
20:00
Swansea City
-
-
Luton Town
20/08
West Bromwich Albion
-
-
Hull City
20/08
Burnley
-
-
Blackpool
20/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

