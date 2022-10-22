Sheffield United - Norwich City

Championship / Matchday 17
Bramall Lane / 22.10.2022
Sheffield United
Not started
-
-
Norwich City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sheffield United
Norwich City
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sheffield United

Norwich City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Queens Park RangersQPR
1583427
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
1690727
3
BurnleyBUR
1568126
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1574425
5
Luton TownLUT
1566324
6
Norwich CityNOR
1573524
