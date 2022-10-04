Sheffield United - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 13
Bramall Lane / 04.10.2022
Sheffield United
Not started
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1173124
2
Norwich CityNOR
1172223
3
ReadingREA
1170421
4
BurnleyBUR
1146118
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1153318
Follow the Championship live Football match between Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

