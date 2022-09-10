Sheffield United - Rotherham United

Championship / Matchday 9
Bramall Lane / 10.09.2022
Sheffield United
Postponed
-
-
Rotherham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sheffield United

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
13
Rotherham UnitedROT
724110
