Stoke City - Birmingham City

Championship / Matchday 20
bet365 Stadium / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stoke-city/teamcenter.shtml
Stoke City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/birmingham-city/teamcenter.shtml
Birmingham City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stoke City

Birmingham City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
19108138
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
19110833
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1895432
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1894531
5
Norwich CityNOR
1985629
13
Birmingham CityBIR
1866624
17
Stoke CitySTO
1864822
