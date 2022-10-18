Stoke City - Rotherham United

Championship / Matchday 16
bet365 Stadium / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stoke-city/teamcenter.shtml
Stoke City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Stoke City

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1467125
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1474325
3
Norwich CityNOR
1473424
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1473424
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
1580724
13
Stoke CitySTO
1454519
16
Rotherham UnitedROT
1346318
Follow the Championship live Football match between Stoke City and Rotherham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 18 October 2022.

