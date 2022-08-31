Stoke City - Swansea City

Championship / Matchday 7
bet365 Stadium / 31.08.2022
Stoke City
Not started
-
-
Swansea City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stoke City
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
Swansea City
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Stoke City

Swansea City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
742114
2
ReadingREA
740312
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
732211
4
Hull CityHUL
732211
5
BurnleyBUR
724110
20
Stoke CitySTO
62137
22
Swansea CitySWA
61235
Follow the Championship live Football match between Stoke City and Swansea City with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 31 August 2022.

